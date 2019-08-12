PVH Corp. (PVH) Reaches $72.39 1 Year Low; Otelco (OTEL) Shorts Lowered By 60%

The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) hit a new 52-week low and has $67.32 target or 7.00% below today’s $72.39 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $5.42B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $67.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $379.61M less. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 244,560 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q EPS $1.39; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) had a decrease of 60% in short interest. OTEL’s SI was 2,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 60% from 7,000 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s short sellers to cover OTEL’s short positions. The SI to Otelco Inc’s float is 0.14%. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 143 shares traded. Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) has declined 2.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEL News: 08/05/2018 – OTELCO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.58; 08/05/2018 – Otelco 1Q Rev $16.7M; 05/03/2018 – Otelco 4Q Net $7.38M; 05/03/2018 – Otelco 4Q Rev $16.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Otelco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTEL); 08/05/2018 – Otelco 1Q EPS 58c; 05/03/2018 – OTELCO – CHANGE IN FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES, PRODUCING TAX BENEFIT OF $9.3 MLN FOR QTR; 05/03/2018 Otelco 4Q EPS $2.14; 05/03/2018 – OTELCO INC QTRLY SHR $2.14

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PVH in report on Friday, May 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 30. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 31 by Nomura. Credit Suisse maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Thursday, March 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. Citigroup maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.42 billion. The firm operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail divisions. It has a 8.56 P/E ratio. It designs, markets, and retails men??s and women??s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH Corp. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 100,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 378,408 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 210,700 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.04% stake. Hl Fin Svcs Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,520 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd owns 3,010 shares. 3,554 were reported by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited. Prudential Fincl reported 0.06% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 82,500 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 26,197 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 1,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 149,150 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 21,796 shares.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59 million for 9.58 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity. $99,408 worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was bought by NASELLA HENRY on Friday, May 31.

