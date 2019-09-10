PVH Corp. (PVH) and Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Clothing and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH Corp. 101 0.61 N/A 8.12 10.96 Ralph Lauren Corporation 114 1.10 N/A 5.60 18.62

Table 1 demonstrates PVH Corp. and Ralph Lauren Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ralph Lauren Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PVH Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PVH Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ralph Lauren Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PVH Corp. and Ralph Lauren Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3% Ralph Lauren Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

PVH Corp.’s current beta is 1.39 and it happens to be 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PVH Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Ralph Lauren Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Ralph Lauren Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PVH Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PVH Corp. and Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH Corp. 1 3 6 2.60 Ralph Lauren Corporation 2 3 4 2.44

PVH Corp. has a 20.19% upside potential and a consensus target price of $107.2. On the other hand, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s potential upside is 31.94% and its average target price is $127.78. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ralph Lauren Corporation seems more appealing than PVH Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PVH Corp. and Ralph Lauren Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 0%. 1% are PVH Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34% Ralph Lauren Corporation -5.01% -8.3% -19.64% -10.88% -23.3% 0.74%

For the past year PVH Corp. has -4.34% weaker performance while Ralph Lauren Corporation has 0.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Ralph Lauren Corporation beats PVH Corp. on 10 of the 12 factors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances. The company sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo and RLX Golf, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, Club Monaco, and other brand names; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Blue, Romance collection, RALPH collection, and Big Pony collection brand names; and men's fragrances under the Safari, Polo Sport, Polo Green, Polo Blue, Polo Blue Sport, Purple Label, Polo Black, Double Black, Big Pony collection, Polo Red collection, and Polo Supreme Oud brands. Its restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; and Ralph's Coffee concept in London. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its e-commerce sites. It directly operates 466 retail stores and 619 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 105 Ralph Lauren stores, 22 Ralph Lauren concession shops, and 136 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.