PVH Corp. (PVH) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Comparing side by side

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH Corp. 101 0.61 N/A 8.12 10.96 KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.30 N/A 0.34 7.54

Table 1 highlights PVH Corp. and KBS Fashion Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KBS Fashion Group Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PVH Corp. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PVH Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of KBS Fashion Group Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3% KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

PVH Corp. and KBS Fashion Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH Corp. 1 3 6 2.60 KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of PVH Corp. is $107.2, with potential upside of 20.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PVH Corp. and KBS Fashion Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 0%. Insiders held 1% of PVH Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34% KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82%

For the past year PVH Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than KBS Fashion Group Limited.

Summary

PVH Corp. beats on 12 of the 11 factors KBS Fashion Group Limited.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.