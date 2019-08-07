PVH Corp. (PVH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of PVH Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of PVH Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PVH Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.40% 5.30% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing PVH Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PVH Corp. N/A 107 10.96 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

PVH Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio PVH Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for PVH Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH Corp. 1 2 6 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.56 3.30 2.59

PVH Corp. currently has a consensus price target of $121.22, suggesting a potential upside of 55.69%. As a group, Textile – Apparel Clothing companies have a potential upside of 96.05%. PVH Corp.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PVH Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year PVH Corp. had bearish trend while PVH Corp.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

PVH Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, PVH Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. PVH Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PVH Corp.

Risk & Volatility

PVH Corp. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PVH Corp.’s competitors are 13.32% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

PVH Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PVH Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.