PVH Corp. (PVH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of PVH Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand PVH Corp. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have PVH Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.40% 5.30% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting PVH Corp. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PVH Corp. N/A 99 10.96 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

PVH Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for PVH Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH Corp. 1 3 7 2.64 Industry Average 1.50 2.67 3.57 2.40

With consensus target price of $106.64, PVH Corp. has a potential upside of 22.57%. As a group, Textile – Apparel Clothing companies have a potential upside of 121.42%. PVH Corp.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PVH Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year PVH Corp. has -4.34% weaker performance while PVH Corp.’s peers have 30.53% stronger performance.

Liquidity

PVH Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, PVH Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. PVH Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PVH Corp.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.39 shows that PVH Corp. is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PVH Corp.’s rivals are 13.32% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

PVH Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PVH Corp.’s rivals beat PVH Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.