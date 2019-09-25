Pvh (Call) (PVH) Market Valuation Declined While Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $11.75 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Lifted Position

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (PVH) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 609,049 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REV INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YR; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 326,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.57 million, up from 985,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.88. About 1.54M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 14,447 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny reported 11,321 shares. 581,070 were reported by Victory Cap Incorporated. 6,650 are held by Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd Com. Dupont Corp holds 9,002 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc owns 46 shares. Hrt Finance Lc holds 3,024 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 141,287 are held by Samlyn Capital Limited Com. Tiverton Asset Management invested 0.04% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Calamos Advisors Lc holds 42,313 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 3,489 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Management Inc owns 2,130 shares. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt holds 10,598 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 2,050 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 10,573 shares stake.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.60 million activity. NASELLA HENRY bought $502,293 worth of stock.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 EPS, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.43M for 7.27 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips-Van Heusen EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PVH Corp. (PVH) CEO Manny Chirico on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 19,733 shares to 157,233 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 261,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 29,600 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,800 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Gp Llc has 3,494 shares. Da Davidson And Company holds 22,277 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Limited Com holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 50,660 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 2,350 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 1.69M shares. Price holds 0.62% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 2,274 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fincl Svcs Corp holds 212 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Meyer Handelman reported 2,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 32 shares. Cwm Ltd Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,702 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,498 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).