Puzo Michael J Upped Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $814,977; Market Valuation Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Lowered Its Position

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.57. About 1.24 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 227,317 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, down from 231,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $101.48. About 2.54M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoftâ€™s on Deck – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chip Stocks Hit Record High on Blowout Earnings: 4 Winners – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,767 shares to 368,211 shares, valued at $21.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares to 61,672 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,748 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

