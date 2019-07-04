Puzo Michael J Upped Eog Resources (EOG) Stake By $1.18 Million; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Stake By $4.31 Million

Puzo Michael J increased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 62.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J acquired 12,385 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Puzo Michael J holds 32,140 shares with $3.06 million value, up from 19,755 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $50.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.53M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 24.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 16,200 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Crestwood Capital Management Lp holds 51,000 shares with $13.59M value, down from 67,200 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $148.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity. $235,851 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was sold by Yacob Ezra Y.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $116 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $101 target in Monday, June 24 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 7. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker invested in 27,338 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 25,522 shares. Central Retail Bank And Trust owns 13,423 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl invested in 985 shares. First American National Bank has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 37,776 were reported by Mirae Asset Limited. Heritage Investors Management reported 24,556 shares. Prelude Management, New York-based fund reported 1,565 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 774,771 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.31% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). S&Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 264,614 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 136,500 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs holds 295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 87,952 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $772.93M for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Adobe had 33 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $325 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 765 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 14,009 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). D E Shaw holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 227,947 shares. Axa has 706,605 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 12 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc invested in 0.48% or 169,148 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp holds 195,845 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Llc accumulated 0.02% or 265 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na stated it has 1,000 shares. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 1,038 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 193,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wafra owns 31,484 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 883,266 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.