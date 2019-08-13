Puzo Michael J Upped Disney (DIS) Holding; Somerset Group Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Cut by $715,560

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $30.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.56. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 02/04/2018 – If Amazon’s cloud goes down, the internet would be in trouble, says Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares to 2,769 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,792 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp accumulated 93,125 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Baskin Fin stated it has 151,143 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lomas Mgmt Limited Com owns 356,649 shares. Essex Fincl Services reported 25,660 shares stake. Baltimore holds 1.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 98,741 shares. 31,776 are owned by Ami. Birinyi Associates reported 6,393 shares stake. Allstate owns 162,926 shares. Parkside Bank Tru reported 4,087 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 316,795 shares. Mutual Of America Lc reported 233,190 shares. Rothschild Il has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,035 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt Corporation accumulated 16,280 shares. Covey Capital Limited Co has invested 2.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 4.65M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scge Mgmt Lp holds 47,500 shares or 5.28% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests accumulated 0.78% or 7,384 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc holds 10,985 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 1.11% or 93,384 shares. Signature Investment reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). America First Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waters Parkerson holds 300 shares. Df Dent And Inc has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank reported 18,836 shares. Mar Vista Inv Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 3.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 11,544 shares. 13,695 were accumulated by Avenir Corp. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Lc Delaware holds 3.56% or 27,749 shares.