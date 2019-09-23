Puzo Michael J Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $522,744; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $2.04 Million as Share Value Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 40,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 49,768 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 90,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 8.62 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.43% or 2,884 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 658 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.83% or 16,140 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 37,719 shares. Patten Incorporated owns 143 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 9,619 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.07% or 9,517 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisors Ok owns 11,583 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Company has 13,317 shares for 5.52% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 170,375 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Majedie Asset Ltd invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schroder Management reported 307,229 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.33% or 11,846 shares in its portfolio.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,954 shares to 51,348 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,950 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 3,531 shares to 5,441 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 14,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap Index (IJR).