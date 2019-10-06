Puzo Michael J Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Declined; Vontobel Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $317,750 as Share Price Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 206,238 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.17M, up from 204,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $163.35. About 138,740 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 75,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, down from 77,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Usa Finance Portformulas stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 18,341 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited holds 0.16% or 8,128 shares. 403,026 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley. Fenimore Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adirondack accumulated 70 shares. Mariner Limited holds 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 3,533 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Co reported 0.17% stake. Duncker Streett And reported 200 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Finance has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company reported 2,728 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,894 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $218.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 492,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,259 shares to 52,396 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).