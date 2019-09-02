Puzo Michael J Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $411,840; Folketrygdfondet Has Trimmed Novo (NVO) Position by $24.96 Million

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 3,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 62,226 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 65,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 865,878 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 16/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 7%; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.46B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 255,640 shares. 46,773 were reported by Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Beach Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.31% or 20,340 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 2.97M shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,914 shares. Citizens Northern Corp holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,225 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited reported 5,878 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 45,018 shares. Moreover, America First Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 300,191 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wheatland Advsrs accumulated 53,891 shares. Bragg Finance Advsrs accumulated 151,205 shares. 160,681 are owned by Albion Fin Group Ut.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.