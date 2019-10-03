Puzo Michael J Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; Iconiq Capital Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.59 Million as Shares Rose

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 75,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, down from 77,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $131.63. About 3.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 23,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 283,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.76 million, down from 307,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $179.47. About 11.70 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC, “We’re open to regulation,” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica’s data-mining scandal; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 4th Update; 20/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy tells @andersoncooper that Facebook is making him a; 10/04/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal video of Facebook’s newest product launch speech leaks the same day Zuckerberg testifies; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Frozen Out at Big European Bank — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Up to 87M users affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 12/04/2018 – Key points include discussions over regulation, the change in Facebook’s business model, and the fact Zuckerberg’s data was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 08/04/2018 – Republican senator says Facebook scandals may be ‘too big’ for company to fix alone

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.13 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36B for 16.45 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

