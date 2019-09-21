Puzo Michael J Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 140,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.19M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,954 shares to 51,348 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,561 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Overbrook Mngmt holds 1,675 shares. Janney Management Lc owns 65,856 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Catalyst Advisors Limited has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 50 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 9.64M shares in its portfolio. Alta Cap Mgmt holds 2.65% or 228,303 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0.75% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 62,684 were reported by Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 1,322 shares in its portfolio. Axa accumulated 726,865 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Partners Ltd Partnership owns 3,800 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability invested 2.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Griffin Asset Inc holds 46,530 shares. Regions invested in 1.03% or 438,192 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 385,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $39.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85M shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

