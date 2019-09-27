Puzo Michael J Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Lowered Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 2,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 6,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $113.23. About 714,740 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Said to Lure Bain, Advent for Animal Health (Correct); 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 59,032 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 64,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 2.23 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Palladium Lc has 1.24% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 161,308 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 4,075 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Town And Country State Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 34,184 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 144,485 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% or 32,515 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point reported 1,404 shares. Cls Lc has 712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 5.42M shares. Chatham Gp reported 0.13% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 5,494 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% or 4,885 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.1% or 50,725 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny invested in 8,605 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru owns 0.02% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 11,735 shares.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $319.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond (CSJ) by 49,452 shares to 288,664 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 210,000 shares worth $24.44M.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.74 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lipe And Dalton holds 2.12% or 54,352 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 564,805 shares. Carroll Financial Associates holds 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 7,669 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Truepoint holds 44,313 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital accumulated 0.02% or 6,053 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.96% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Klingenstein Fields Ltd has 312,594 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 36,212 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highstreet Asset has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,723 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 1.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roundview Cap Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 320,556 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,935 shares to 54,770 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

