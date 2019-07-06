Puzo Michael J Stake in Celgene (CELG) Cut by $425,820 as Valuation Rose; Shaker Investments Increased Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $318,420; Share Value Rose

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $344.95. About 481,437 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 4,530 shares as the company's stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 7,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $66.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 2.10 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "What's in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq" on April 23, 2019

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 10,778 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 0.2% or 7,437 shares. Smith Salley And Associate reported 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ameriprise holds 584,534 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 6,695 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 233,779 shares. Peoples Fin Corporation accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alphamark Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.51% or 417,696 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Lc holds 10,807 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rock Springs Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.67% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Citizens Retail Bank reported 3,448 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 12,815 shares in its portfolio.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 12,385 shares to 32,140 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.4% – Nasdaq" on September 04, 2018

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,092 shares to 8,135 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,690 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).