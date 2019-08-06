Puzo Michael J Raised Eog Resources (EOG) Stake By $1.18 Million; Emagin (EMAN) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Emagin Corp (EMAN) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 6 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 8 trimmed and sold stakes in Emagin Corp. The funds in our database reported: 8.21 million shares, down from 9.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Emagin Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 1 New Position: 5.

Puzo Michael J increased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 62.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J acquired 12,385 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Puzo Michael J holds 32,140 shares with $3.06M value, up from 19,755 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $45.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 1.36 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

Puzo Michael J decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 4,530 shares to 2,769 valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 5,750 shares and now owns 77,748 shares. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 40,317 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company New York reported 330,771 shares. Natl Pension Serv has 575,090 shares. Cambridge Tru has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Swiss Bank has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Covington stated it has 0.51% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Meridian Mngmt reported 1.29% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stralem And Inc reported 58,350 shares stake. Ameritas Partners invested in 0.16% or 37,081 shares. Sterling Inv Mngmt owns 7,158 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.7% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 50,734 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.19% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,763 shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor reported 7,210 shares stake.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $105 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Susquehanna. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $138 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22.

Analysts await eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by eMagin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets organic light emitting diode on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The company has market cap of $21.88 million. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles.

