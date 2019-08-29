Puzo Michael J Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Franklin Resources (BEN) Shorts Decreased By 9.49%

Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) had a decrease of 9.49% in short interest. BEN’s SI was 25.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.49% from 28.49M shares previously. With 2.63M avg volume, 10 days are for Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN)’s short sellers to cover BEN’s short positions. The SI to Franklin Resources Inc’s float is 9.2%. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 3.06M shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 24.62% above currents $1764.25 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Friess Lc accumulated 3.11% or 23,817 shares. Dana Advisors Inc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Howard Wealth Lc invested in 145 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colony Gp Ltd has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,175 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 178,475 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated has 1.62 million shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 3.55% or 16.66 million shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 2,696 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon invested in 1.94% or 3.88M shares. Moab Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 2.41% or 5,699 shares in its portfolio. Armistice Cap Lc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Franklin Resources, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 320 shares. 87,261 are owned by First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated. Comerica Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 74,900 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 160,792 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Insight 2811 stated it has 0.44% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company owns 4,201 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Com stated it has 17,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 14,000 shares.