Puzo Michael J Maintains Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX); Apple (AAPL) Position Increased by Ntv Asset Management Llc

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $254.53. About 351,598 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $204.21. About 8.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank reported 0.11% stake. Jacobs And Com Ca invested 1.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eqis Mgmt reported 1,655 shares stake. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 140 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 7,005 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 2,036 shares stake. Cetera Advisors Limited Company invested in 9,821 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ancora Ltd Liability invested in 7,259 shares. Iowa Bancorp has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 178,059 were reported by Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Com. Arizona State Retirement owns 57,792 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 859 shares in its portfolio. Granite Prns Limited Com accumulated 30,133 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,226 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Lc New York, New York-based fund reported 201,360 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has 63,291 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairview Capital Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tuttle Tactical Management reported 37,984 shares. 178,844 are owned by Birch Hill Inv Advisors Lc. Smith Salley owns 101,284 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc accumulated 2,095 shares. Burt Wealth accumulated 8,455 shares. Oarsman has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zacks Inv Mngmt invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 626,158 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 2.28% or 19,133 shares. The New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.