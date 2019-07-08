Puzo Michael J Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position By $314,900; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) Position

Puzo Michael J decreased Mastercard (MA) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J sold 1,340 shares as Mastercard (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Puzo Michael J holds 48,792 shares with $11.49 million value, down from 50,132 last quarter. Mastercard now has $276.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $270.78. About 1.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) stake by 93.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 135,100 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN)’s stock declined 25.78%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 9,200 shares with $3.78M value, down from 144,300 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) now has $32.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $300.28. About 433,171 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Limited, a Arizona-based fund reported 61 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hemenway Trust Limited Co invested in 4.03% or 106,194 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability accumulated 5,226 shares. Moneta Gru Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 4,239 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management Company holds 2.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 945,560 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 6,663 shares. Davis Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 150,000 shares. Cap Int Investors accumulated 1.72M shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 11,100 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 108,037 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Montag A And Associate accumulated 31,470 shares. Bailard holds 0.03% or 1,986 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa reported 0.18% stake. Crossvault Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 9 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $27400 target.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.20 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity. $4.04M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by McLaughlin Edward Grunde.

Puzo Michael J increased Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 390 shares to 850 valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) stake by 3,273 shares and now owns 4,248 shares. Paypal Holdings was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.07% or 1,633 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 10,463 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.46% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Stifel Corp owns 43,837 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 83,922 shares. 532 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company. Blackrock Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Incorporated has 33,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Granite Ltd stated it has 21,710 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,500 shares or 0.4% of the stock. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.09% or 3,881 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 107,389 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Company owns 4,675 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $54.78 million activity. Another trade for 1,791 shares valued at $734,310 was made by GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L on Thursday, January 10. $54.04M worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was sold by Sanofi.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.33 million for 16.32 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. Guggenheim downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Put) (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 49,750 shares to 56,700 valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) stake by 3.71 million shares and now owns 6.08 million shares. Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) was raised too.