Puzo Michael J Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Gabelli Equity Trust Has 1.07 Sentiment

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 31 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 29 sold and decreased their holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 12.98 million shares, down from 14.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gabelli Equity Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 20 Increased: 23 New Position: 8.

Puzo Michael J decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J sold 3,520 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Puzo Michael J holds 62,226 shares with $7.34M value, down from 65,746 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $137.02. About 4.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Financial Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 2,336 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Limited Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,357 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd holds 0.66% or 7,700 shares. 5.50M are owned by Panagora Asset Management. 92,049 were reported by Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc. 183,981 are held by Zweig. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Company, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 21,459 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 3.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairfield Bush & reported 157,950 shares stake. Montecito Bancorp And Trust stated it has 45,826 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Timessquare Cap Ltd holds 0.14% or 159,480 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustco Bankshares N Y accumulated 22,478 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,610 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gabelli Equity Trust: Caution With Growing Premium To NAV – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Snap Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1.0 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GAB: Is This ~10% Yielder A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gabelli Equity Trust Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invest For 9% Dividend Income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2017.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 66,591 shares traded. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.