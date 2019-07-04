Puzo Michael J Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $314,900; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Value Declined While Us Bancorp De Increased Holding

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 191,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.23 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.17 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 1,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,792 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 50,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston International Limited Liability Com accumulated 111,048 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 400 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 151,132 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Proffitt Goodson has 33 shares. Soros Fund Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 100,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7,583 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 194,116 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.08% or 1.44M shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 700 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline has invested 0.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 4.00M shares. 26,649 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insurance. Gradient Invests Llc has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays by 6,707 shares to 821 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones International E (RWX) by 51,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 943,075 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 8,115 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Navellier And Associates Incorporated holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 22,589 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) Ltd reported 101,027 shares stake. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 4.93M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 14,657 shares. Blackrock holds 63.50 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,898 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Westwood Management Corporation Il has invested 10.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baillie Gifford And has 1.51% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.87 million shares. Mathes Company stated it has 1.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Melvin Mgmt Lp invested in 1.35M shares. 1,600 are owned by E&G Advsr L P. Cap Int Ca has 37,890 shares.