Puzo Michael J Lifted Position in Disney (DIS) by $1.06 Million as Market Value Rose; Moors & Cabot Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 11,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,039 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 32,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 858,277 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 1.56M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

