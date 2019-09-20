Puzo Michael J Lifted Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $1.21 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Smead Capital Management Raised Stake

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 8.73 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Mick Mulvaney on Wells Fargo and Data Collection (Video); 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 112.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, up from 4,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $254.77. About 565,860 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares to 14,950 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,561 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lc accumulated 383,989 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 855,787 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability. 26,548 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Hikari Power holds 23,970 shares. Qs Limited Liability stated it has 12,162 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 1,021 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hills Bank And Tru holds 15,634 shares. Wms Lc has 1,075 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Llp owns 3,493 shares. 732,519 were reported by Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd. Everence Mgmt reported 8,314 shares. First National Trust Communications has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Drexel Morgan & Company holds 0.44% or 2,268 shares in its portfolio.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 42,497 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $72.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).