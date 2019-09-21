Puzo Michael J Lifted Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake by $1.21 Million; Valuation Rose; Philadelphia Trust Company Trimmed Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Declined

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 19,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 313,038 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.06 million, down from 332,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 112.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, up from 4,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45M shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Lp reported 28,219 shares stake. Westchester Mgmt invested in 4.24% or 42,944 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust holds 0.18% or 3,903 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.17% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 126,408 shares. Assets Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0.2% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,865 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sumitomo Life Insur Company stated it has 0.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). D L Carlson Invest Grp Incorporated invested 1.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thomasville State Bank reported 0.07% stake. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation stated it has 17,895 shares. Thomas Story And Son Lc invested in 3.37% or 26,018 shares. Horan Cap Mngmt holds 1,638 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Ltd accumulated 1,401 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Howe And Rusling owns 4,880 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,187 shares to 75,561 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,883 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AMD, CVS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 28 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa owns 11,033 shares. British Columbia Invest has invested 0.52% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,208 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability holds 0.37% or 101,933 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Plc reported 4,111 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.96% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 320,556 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Chem Bank & Trust holds 0.42% or 67,611 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W & holds 142,829 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd owns 76,825 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Swedbank reported 0.26% stake. 117,937 are held by Beech Hill Advsrs. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.19% or 400,954 shares. Allstate owns 120,138 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 1.22% stake.