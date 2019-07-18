Puzo Michael J Increased Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $426,125 as Shares Declined; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Declined, Nbw Capital Boosted by $432,684 Its Holding

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $158.59. About 344,899 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 23,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $224.78. About 38,271 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares to 47,247 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 140 shares. Brown Mngmt Lc owns 2.02 million shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Barbara Oil reported 1,200 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 62,439 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Proshare Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,914 shares. Cleararc invested in 0.04% or 981 shares. Stockbridge Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 568,568 shares or 4.28% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.42% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Invesco invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,085 shares. Fmr Llc has 13,886 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership accumulated 288,860 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,752 are owned by Bessemer Group Inc. Bancshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.37M shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Com holds 292,658 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Inc holds 11,399 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 187 shares. Champlain Prns Ltd Llc holds 1.15% or 752,680 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 112,625 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 22,866 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Mirae Asset Global Co stated it has 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.56M shares. Linscomb Williams Inc accumulated 1,139 shares. Wesbanco Bank invested in 10,806 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 29,620 shares.

