Puzo Michael J Holds Stake in Apple (AAPL); Oxbow Advisors Upped Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holding by $942,800

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,396 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, up from 50,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 27.76 million shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 23,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 109,605 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 86,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 5.01 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,573 shares to 15,956 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 2.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fd (EIM).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 71 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Us-based Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Lc has 0.15% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Provident Trust accumulated 5.93% or 4.31 million shares. Ls Invest Ltd owns 0.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 26,932 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc owns 5,627 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 2,487 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Retail Bank invested 0.25% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.08M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability holds 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 38 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc invested in 169,452 shares. Brinker invested 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 126,887 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,269 shares to 47,523 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,883 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. David R Rahn Associate holds 14,213 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment invested 5.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarkston Limited Liability Co invested in 7,343 shares. First Business Serv invested in 0.38% or 11,174 shares. 42,395 were reported by Schnieders Lc. Markel Corporation has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diligent owns 29,592 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Registered Advisor reported 3.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Mcmillion Cap Management has 4.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,284 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ftb Advsr invested in 109,866 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Rdl Financial invested in 20,950 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 103,038 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 1.38% or 1.34 million shares.