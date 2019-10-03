Puzo Michael J Holding in Disney (DIS) Increased by $930,188; Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Loews (L) Stake by $2.26 Million; Market Value Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 41,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 147,803 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08 million, down from 189,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 9,481 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 37,893 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 31,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 209,239 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 275,107 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1.76% or 139,987 shares. Pension Service reported 1.97M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 6,344 are held by Parthenon Limited Liability Com. 63,649 were reported by Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 2.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 38,312 shares. Yakira Cap Mgmt has 1.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sather Finance Grp owns 275,366 shares. Factory Mutual Ins accumulated 365,911 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 3,271 shares. 3.98 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Architects Incorporated holds 11,874 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Commerce Llc invested in 1.18 million shares. Buckingham Mgmt reported 60,504 shares stake. Altavista Wealth Management holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,495 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,269 shares to 47,523 shares, valued at $12.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,348 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45M for 20.02 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 33,628 shares to 57,274 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 4,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Benjamin F Edwards And Comm, Missouri-based fund reported 541 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 200,669 shares. Texas Yale Corporation reported 0.24% stake. 240 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Merian (Uk) holds 0% or 10 shares. Community Bancshares Na reported 1,300 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability owns 14,250 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 17.10 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.09% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 21,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Axa holds 507,156 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake.