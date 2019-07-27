Puzo Michael J Has Upped Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake; Discovery Capital Management Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Puzo Michael J increased Rockwell Automation (ROK) stake by 12.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J acquired 2,435 shares as Rockwell Automation (ROK)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Puzo Michael J holds 21,253 shares with $3.73 million value, up from 18,818 last quarter. Rockwell Automation now has $19.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 1.09M shares traded or 18.49% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 72.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 217,100 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Discovery Capital Management Llc holds 82,900 shares with $15.13 million value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $465.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Reasons I Just Bought Alibaba Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares in Rockwell Automation Rose More Than 10% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.