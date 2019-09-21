Puzo Michael J Has Upped Holding in Home Depot (HD); Suntrust Banks (STI) Position Has Lifted by Westchester Capital Management Llc

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 84.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.95 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 4.49 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Income $1.44B; 08/05/2018 – Sun Hydraulics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 609,300 shares to 277,400 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 946,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,300 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Management Gp Limited stated it has 7,263 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability reported 9,536 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eastern Bancshares stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,454 shares. Continental Advsr has invested 1.3% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Welch Grp Lc reported 0.02% stake. Independent Invsts has 4,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn holds 2.36% or 271,502 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd stated it has 9,850 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division has 20,824 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Todd Asset Llc stated it has 656,789 shares. 160 are held by Motco. Geode Mgmt has invested 0.1% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Liberty Capital Inc has invested 2.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). C M Bidwell And Associate owns 261 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 202,912 were reported by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp has 0.8% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 221,053 shares. Rowland And Company Counsel Adv stated it has 32,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealthquest Corp invested in 1,666 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc holds 23,462 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.23% or 19,634 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 5.88 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 30,286 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Hs Mngmt Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 770,964 shares. Wade G W has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Covington Cap Mngmt owns 90,504 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 1,322 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,269 shares to 47,523 shares, valued at $12.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,561 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).