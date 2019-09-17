Puzo Michael J Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding; Lafleur & Godfrey Has Trimmed Ecolab (ECL) Stake

Puzo Michael J increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J acquired 2,259 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Puzo Michael J holds 52,396 shares with $10.37M value, up from 50,137 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $993.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.85. About 12.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 2,500 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 94,834 shares with $18.72M value, down from 97,334 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $194.95. About 569,779 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dt Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,657 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Com has 1.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 158,099 shares. Exchange Cap Management invested 1.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miles owns 9,603 shares. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owns 531,845 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company has 3.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kentucky Retirement owns 203,559 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. 88,698 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Vision has invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Investment Management Ltd Liability has 5.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Georgia-based Cornerstone Limited Com has invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Copeland Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Calamos Wealth Ltd Com has invested 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is 0.19% above currents $219.85 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, May 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $20500 target. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Maxim Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $195 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Smartphone Market Rebound in 2020? AAPL & More in Focus – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Stock Dips Lower After Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target To $165 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.34 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 3.91% above currents $194.95 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 18. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 5. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, May 2. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $20800 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 64,977 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.2% or 668,777 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.03% or 487 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union National Bank Corp owns 3,076 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,519 shares. Adage Cap Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Swiss State Bank holds 0.19% or 906,342 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,532 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management invested in 0% or 141 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited owns 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,384 shares. Stanley reported 6,414 shares. 10,993 are owned by American Asset Mngmt. Axa stated it has 0.5% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited reported 0.19% stake.