Puzo Michael J Has Trimmed Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $501,200 as Stock Price Rose; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $352,000 as Market Value Rose

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852,000, down from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 524,117 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 30/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts LDO/CWO program; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 19/04/2018 – Sen Chuck Shumer: SCHUMER SUCCESSFULLY LEAD EFFORT TO BLOCK SENATE BILL THAT COULD HAVE POLLUTED NEW YORK’S GREAT LAKES; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker Trust reported 18,110 shares stake. Professional Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tortoise Inv Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Comm Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 123,497 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,638 shares. 755,213 are held by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 5,570 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.41% or 306,840 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Communications invested in 142,943 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 16.43M shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 136,585 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Tru Commerce Of Vermont invested in 0.25% or 53,259 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc reported 975,373 shares stake. Lincluden reported 44,565 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,523 shares to 24,192 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 99,833 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 726,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 51,146 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De has 147,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 5.13 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 429,041 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 504,766 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 219,455 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Prescott Gp Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 252,627 shares. 49,924 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 337,463 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability owns 500,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Ltd Liability Corp has 100,434 shares. 468,380 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group.