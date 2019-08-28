Puzo Michael J Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position as Share Value Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Grandfield & Dodd Cut Holding

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 13.12M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 14,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 18,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 2.02M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 2,900 shares to 86,932 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.49 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares to 19,820 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.19 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.