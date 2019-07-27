Puzo Michael J Has Trimmed Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Share Price Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered by $30.21 Million Its Holding

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 79.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 549,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,862 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 695,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 126,201 are owned by Hourglass Capital Ltd. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 4.05M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 0.12% or 6,250 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Com holds 4,089 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 710,514 shares in its portfolio. Sol Management reported 0.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.12% or 52,203 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability has 28,308 shares. Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 8.46M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Karpus stated it has 6,158 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Inv House Ltd Llc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guardian Life Of America stated it has 7,349 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.11% or 7,477 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares to 21,253 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,957 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Donaldson Mngmt Lc accumulated 2.42% or 640,025 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company accumulated 38,155 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 1.64% stake. New York-based Richard Bernstein Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 142,287 shares. 78,033 are owned by Kessler Inv Group Incorporated Lc. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 259,521 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Company Nj invested in 0.03% or 20,867 shares. Spectrum Gru Incorporated holds 4,425 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meridian Mgmt Company has 28,464 shares. Birinyi Associate Inc holds 21,750 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 37,445 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc invested in 0.8% or 200,100 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 51,703 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 46,911 shares to 57,540 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 6,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).