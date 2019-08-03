Puzo Michael J Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Decreased Stake

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 83,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 33,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.23B market cap company. It closed at $135.68 lastly. It is down 18.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 12,385 shares to 32,140 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il stated it has 562,725 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.65% or 33,827 shares. New England Investment Retirement Grp Incorporated invested in 1.04% or 16,244 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Company holds 2.77% or 107,107 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division holds 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 209,924 shares. Fdx has invested 0.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Independent Franchise Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 12.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atlantic Union National Bank Corp has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wespac Advsr Limited Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,974 shares. Agf, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 289,760 shares. C Ww Wide Gru A S invested in 334,120 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 4.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 1.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8.37 million shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 6,016 shares in its portfolio. Bainco International Investors holds 142,501 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 885 shares to 1,315 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).