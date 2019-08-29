Puzo Michael J Has Trimmed By $326,427 Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake; Progress Software (PRGS) Sentiment Is 1.66

Puzo Michael J decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J sold 2,053 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Puzo Michael J holds 61,672 shares with $9.85 million value, down from 63,725 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $72.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.22. About 1.10 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 2.96% above currents $167.22 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADP in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Reaps the Benefits of Transformation Initiatives – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The Company’s OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which manufactures multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It has a 31.05 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud data sources through a single standards interface.

