Puzo Michael J Has Raised Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $814,977; Applied Materials (AMAT) Holder Regions Financial Increased Its Holding

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 28,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 91,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 62,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.08 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $256.79. About 191,209 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Limited Co stated it has 67,778 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Iowa State Bank holds 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 958 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lpl Fincl Limited Com reported 45,594 shares. Murphy Cap reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 644,816 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. Generation Investment Mngmt Llp holds 368,519 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,992 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 89,230 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 430,332 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 57,354 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 1.08M shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,108 shares to 171,507 shares, valued at $51.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 9,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,319 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Applied Materials And Lam Research: GS Upgrades Speculative, Premature, And Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.