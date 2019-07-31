Puzo Michael J Has Lowered Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $425,820 as Valuation Rose; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Price Rose, Light Street Capital Management Upped Position by $36.38 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 2.53M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 4,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 7,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 3.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 17/04/2018 – Lycera Presents Clinical Safety and Dose Selection Results for First-in-class RORgamma Agonist Candidate LYC-55716 at the 2018; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kerrisdale Capital takes Yandex position in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Up 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2019 : MYL, TEVA, NOK, PFE, LXRX, AMD, YNDX, AZN, STM, GHDX, TVIX, ABB – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for Jul 26: TWTR, YNDX, AVX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 201,800 shares to 420,200 shares, valued at $49.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 140,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,200 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VUG, ABBV, CELG, UPS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.