Puzo Michael J Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $799,250; Shorts at EMERA ORDINARY SHARES (EMRAF) Lowered By 12.25%

EMERA INCORPORATED ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had a decrease of 12.25% in short interest. EMRAF’s SI was 676,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.25% from 770,700 shares previously. With 29,800 avg volume, 23 days are for EMERA INCORPORATED ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s short sellers to cover EMRAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 33,889 shares traded or 226.74% up from the average. Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Puzo Michael J decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J sold 5,750 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Puzo Michael J holds 77,748 shares with $10.87 million value, down from 83,498 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $375.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was made by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

