Puzo Michael J Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $471,488 as Share Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $326,190

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 3.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $201.94. About 6.50 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook has admitted that 87 million users’ profiles were shared with Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal $FB; 25/04/2018 – “Alphabet’s products seem to have more proven durability and utility in the lives of consumers than Facebook’s products, as displayed in recent weakness of users and usage in Facebook’s most mature and highly monetized market of North America,” the firm’s analyst writes; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Raises Heat on Cambridge University By Several Degrees; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/03/2018 – Facebook must face stricter regulation – German minister; 20/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind; 22/05/2018 – ONE OF TOP PRIORITIES IS PREVENTING ANYONE INTERFERING IN ELECTIONS LIKE RUSSIANS DID IN US IN 2016-ZUCKERBERG; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.07 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390 shares to 850 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Mgmt Inc holds 6,158 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has 2.18M shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Com owns 6,488 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 43,484 are held by Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc. Barry Investment Ltd reported 130,455 shares stake. Sns Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,102 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.52% or 120,167 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 1,715 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,897 shares. Burney holds 1.27% or 382,627 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 2.31M shares. Quadrant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% or 55,016 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 168,905 shares. Newfocus Finance Group Inc Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,017 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was sold by Stretch Colin. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.57 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.