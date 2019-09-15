Puzo Michael J Has Lowered Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) by $345,618; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Lifted Its Holding

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 51,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, down from 54,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 602,364 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 4,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,086 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52 million, up from 44,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 17,470 shares to 60,042 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 41,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,803 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares to 37,893 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

