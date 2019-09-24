Puzo Michael J Has Lifted Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Value Declined While Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lifted by $606,100 Its Holding

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 15,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 220,190 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, up from 204,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 977,918 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,269 shares to 47,523 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,950 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Llc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Asset has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regions owns 36,839 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 9,820 shares. Moreover, Ctc Llc has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 85,071 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,743 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 289,383 shares. Lesa Sroufe, a Washington-based fund reported 351 shares. New York-based Asset Mgmt has invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Company has 1,012 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% or 1,500 shares. The Washington-based Newfocus Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Buckingham has invested 2.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Associated Banc has 22,148 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio.

