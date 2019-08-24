Puzo Michael J Has Lifted By $814,977 Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake; 5 Analysts Bullish The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab has $53 highest and $3600 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 20.83% above currents $36.58 stock price. Charles Schwab had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, April 5. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 18. Raymond James maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $53 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3600 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, June 21. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. See The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $43.5000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $43.5000 New Target: $39.5000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $37 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

Puzo Michael J increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 335.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J acquired 3,273 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Puzo Michael J holds 4,248 shares with $1.06M value, up from 975 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $67.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Brighton Jones Llc holds 0.03% or 1,067 shares. The New York-based Stone Run Cap Ltd Com has invested 3.89% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Smith Moore And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,234 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.18% or 4,013 shares. Somerset Trust holds 11,953 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Delta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.18% or 13,511 shares in its portfolio. Everence Management Inc has 0.36% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,314 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 29,750 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 1,550 were reported by Eagle Ridge Mngmt. Kentucky Retirement owns 11,764 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 1.51% or 21,126 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Ltd invested in 0.23% or 1,530 shares. Twin Tree Lp accumulated 0% or 41 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 9.34% above currents $248.31 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy”.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedgewood Partners – The Charles Schwab Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab’s USAA Acquisition Is A Win – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock. $100,367 worth of stock was bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold The Charles Schwab Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Of Hutchinson has 16,091 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.87% or 230,770 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.17% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 56,768 shares stake. Fincl reported 571 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 642,554 shares. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has 0.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 646,664 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 21,542 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 3.47 million shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Com stated it has 70,000 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 27,977 shares. Central Bank & Trust reported 1.21% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 65,578 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & holds 95,411 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company has market cap of $47.82 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Investor Services and Advisor Services. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; and stock plan services, compliance solutions, and mutual fund clearing services, as well as engages in the off-platform sales business.