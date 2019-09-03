Puzo Michael J Has Increased Disney (DIS) Stake; Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Puzo Michael J increased Disney (DIS) stake by 44.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J acquired 9,591 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Puzo Michael J holds 31,201 shares with $3.47 million value, up from 21,610 last quarter. Disney now has $242.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 3.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC

Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 103 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 61 sold and decreased equity positions in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 104.04 million shares, up from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Select Medical Holdings Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 42 Increased: 77 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Llc stated it has 88,335 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 919,391 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 4,297 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 555,875 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Provise Gp Ltd holds 0.31% or 19,860 shares. Sonata Grp stated it has 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv, New York-based fund reported 45,139 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Lc holds 706 shares. 8.15 million were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Glenmede Na invested in 868,459 shares or 0.44% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Advisory invested in 4,001 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc accumulated 110,087 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company reported 6,585 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.26% or 249,727 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.12% above currents $135.53 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for 1.98 million shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 642,578 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.68% invested in the company for 28,650 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.47% in the stock. Leuthold Group Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 203,839 shares.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 178,972 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has declined 16.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Edwards Life; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – The Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Select Medical Holdings’ (SEM) Management on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SEM’s profit will be $29.84 million for 18.18 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Select Medical Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Hospitals segment operates long term acute care hospitals and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospitals. It has a 15.22 P/E ratio. This segment offers various medical services for the treatment of respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, non-healing wounds, cardiac disorders, renal disorders, and cancer.