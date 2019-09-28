Puzo Michael J Has Increased Disney (DIS) Stake; Ada-es (ADES) Sentiment Is 1.54

Ada-es Inc (ADES) investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 37 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 24 trimmed and sold stakes in Ada-es Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 11.59 million shares, down from 12.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ada-es Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 19 Increased: 19 New Position: 18.

Puzo Michael J increased Disney (DIS) stake by 21.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J acquired 6,692 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Puzo Michael J holds 37,893 shares with $5.29M value, up from 31,201 last quarter. Disney now has $234.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.34% above currents $129.96 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,500 were accumulated by Wealth Architects Ltd Llc. Moreover, Wms Prns Ltd Liability Com has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlanta Capital Management L L C accumulated 247,138 shares. Beacon Fincl Group Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpha Windward Limited Com holds 3,141 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 27,418 shares stake. Cincinnati Casualty Com, Ohio-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Parsec Mngmt Incorporated reported 154,414 shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 0.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.00M shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Inc Ltd Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 160,222 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Assetmark has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Management Va accumulated 19,704 shares. M&R Mgmt reported 2.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martin And Inc Tn accumulated 0.59% or 14,096 shares.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean coal technology and the associated specialty chemicals serving the coal-fueled power plant industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $261.02 million. It operates in two divisions, Refined Coal and Emissions Control. It has a 7.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers Activated Carbon Injection systems to reduce mercury emissions over a range of plant configurations and coal types; Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) systems to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide and other acid gases, such as sulfur trioxide and hydrogen chloride; and ADAir-Mixer that alters flue gas flow to enhance mixing and optimize particle dispersion to reduce sorbent consumption for DSI and ACI systems.

Analysts await Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 185.71% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ADES’s profit will be $14.86M for 4.39 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.82% EPS growth.

Greywolf Capital Management Lp holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. for 233,807 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 220,300 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.31% invested in the company for 800,000 shares. The New York-based Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has invested 0.18% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,200 shares.

