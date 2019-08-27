Puzo Michael J Has Decreased Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $471,488 as Share Price Rose; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Position Has Increased by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 5,424 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 486,323 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 2.32 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 43,882 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.3% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 18,951 shares. 26,950 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn reported 2.52% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Nwq Invest Management Lc invested in 0.4% or 485,759 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 9,933 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 67,988 shares. Holt Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Ptnrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 18,533 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division accumulated 183 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,547 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 5,300 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 97,523 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp stated it has 4,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America reported 61,330 shares.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Awaits SBA Communications (SBAC) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Agreement to Sell El Dorado MDF – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.22 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 12,385 shares to 32,140 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).