Puzo Michael J Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Stake By $314,900; Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Sentiment Is 1.03

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 152 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 148 trimmed and sold stakes in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The funds in our database now own: 123.35 million shares, up from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 113 Increased: 85 New Position: 67.

Puzo Michael J decreased Mastercard (MA) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J sold 1,340 shares as Mastercard (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Puzo Michael J holds 48,792 shares with $11.49 million value, down from 50,132 last quarter. Mastercard now has $282.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $276.62. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 685,474 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.82M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.59 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 23.51 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 9.3% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for 4.69 million shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.09 million shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aureus Asset Management Llc has 2.87% invested in the company for 372,407 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Management Llc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Coe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,310 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.00 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 26. Wedbush maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $267 target in Monday, April 1 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”.

