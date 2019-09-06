Puzo Michael J Has Decreased Celgene (CELG) Stake by $425,820; Stock Price Declined; As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $8.30 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 176,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 265,149 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 5.63 million shares traded or 82.29% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Cuts CBS; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 16/05/2018 – CBS ASKED DELAWARE COURT TO BLOCK REDSTONES OVER VOTING POWER; 20/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB CONSUMER SPENDING +2.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +0.8 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP; 10/04/2018 – CBS faces trademark lawsuit over Desilu name; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.5 PTS AFTER +10.9 PTS IN FEB – CBS; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 7,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 2.34M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares to 378,902 shares, valued at $42.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acorda, Activision, Bloom Energy, Care.com, CBS, Deere, Ferrari and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares to 21,253 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).