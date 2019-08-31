Puzo Michael J Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $411,840; Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Sentiment Is 1.19

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 189 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 159 sold and reduced their equity positions in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 94.09 million shares, up from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pinnacle West Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 123 Increased: 138 New Position: 51.

Puzo Michael J decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J sold 3,520 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Puzo Michael J holds 62,226 shares with $7.34 million value, down from 65,746 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for 1.00 million shares. Reaves W H & Co Inc owns 376,696 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.12% invested in the company for 1.67 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Opus Investment Management Inc has invested 1.04% in the stock. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 112,672 shares.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.64 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 21.33 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 924,488 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.