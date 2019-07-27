Puzo Michael J Has Cut Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $425,820 as Stock Rose; Whirlpool Corp. (Call) (WHR) Stock Declined While Twin Tree Management LP Has Upped Stake by $5.19 Million

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 4,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 7,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (Call) (WHR) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 39,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,800 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 81,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 621,076 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (Call) (NYSE:FL) by 156,400 shares to 31,600 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 130,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 31,379 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Huntington Retail Bank reported 6,967 shares. 2,739 are held by Gw Henssler & Associates Limited. 33,760 were reported by Cwh Capital Inc. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Corporation has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Dakota Wealth accumulated 30,122 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.12% or 48,029 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,467 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 29,970 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Guggenheim holds 0.02% or 19,481 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 11,698 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). First Mercantile Communications holds 0.1% or 3,274 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 14,214 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Whirlpool Corporation Scores 100 Percent on 2019 Disability Equality Index – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool sets out long-term goals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390 shares to 850 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.